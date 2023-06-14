PCM Fund (NYSE:PCM) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $9.27

PCM Fund Inc. (NYSE:PCM – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.27 and traded as high as $9.45. PCM Fund shares last traded at $9.35, with a volume of 12,327 shares trading hands.

PCM Fund Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.93.

Get PCM Fund alerts:

PCM Fund Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 9th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.25%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PCM Fund

PCM Fund Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of PCM Fund by 134.3% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,811 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 3,331 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of PCM Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $125,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in PCM Fund in the third quarter valued at about $131,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in PCM Fund in the first quarter valued at about $266,000. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its stake in PCM Fund by 30.4% in the third quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 50,093 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 11,674 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.29% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

PCM Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It seeks to invest in fixed income markets. The fund invests primarily in commercial mortgage-backed securities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PCM Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PCM Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.