PCM Fund (NYSE:PCM) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $9.27

PCM Fund Inc. (NYSE:PCM – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.27 and traded as high as $9.45. PCM Fund shares last traded at $9.35, with a volume of 12,327 shares trading hands.
PCM Fund Stock Performance
The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.93.
PCM Fund Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 9th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.25%.
PCM Fund Company Profile
PCM Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It seeks to invest in fixed income markets. The fund invests primarily in commercial mortgage-backed securities.
