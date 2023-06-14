PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) Shares Bought by Algert Global LLC

Algert Global LLC boosted its stake in shares of PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE – Get Rating) by 77.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 118,298 shares of the energy producer’s stock after buying an additional 51,571 shares during the quarter. PDC Energy accounts for approximately 0.4% of Algert Global LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Algert Global LLC owned 0.13% of PDC Energy worth $7,510,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PDC Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $362,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PDC Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of PDC Energy by 1,007.1% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 941 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 856 shares during the last quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel acquired a new stake in shares of PDC Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $190,000. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of PDC Energy by 76.5% in the fourth quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 579 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. 96.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:PDCE opened at $71.70 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $6.27 billion, a PE ratio of 3.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 2.51. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $66.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.75. PDC Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $51.72 and a fifty-two week high of $83.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. PDC Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.82%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on PDCE shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of PDC Energy in a research note on Friday, June 9th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of PDC Energy in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of PDC Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of PDC Energy from $76.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Mizuho downgraded shares of PDC Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.50.

In other news, CAO Troy M. Welling sold 1,200 shares of PDC Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.37, for a total value of $76,044.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 13,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $840,856.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Troy M. Welling sold 1,200 shares of PDC Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.37, for a total value of $76,044.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 13,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $840,856.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Barton R. Brookman, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of PDC Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.71, for a total transaction of $137,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 544,070 shares in the company, valued at $37,383,049.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 26,200 shares of company stock worth $1,724,079. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PDC Energy, Inc, an independent exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company's operations are primarily located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

