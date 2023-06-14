PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD) Shares Sold by First Manhattan Co.

First Manhattan Co. cut its stake in shares of PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Rating) by 35.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 733,340 shares of the company’s stock after selling 399,910 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co.’s holdings in PDD were worth $59,804,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in PDD by 136.0% during the 1st quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 257,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,857,000 after purchasing an additional 148,166 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in PDD by 100.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,872 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in PDD by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 16,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $667,000 after purchasing an additional 2,304 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in PDD by 30.7% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 28,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,155,000 after purchasing an additional 6,766 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in PDD by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,626,000 after purchasing an additional 5,744 shares during the last quarter. 24.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PDD alerts:

PDD Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PDD traded up $0.61 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $78.07. 3,507,740 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,269,353. PDD Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.80 and a twelve month high of $106.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $67.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.18.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PDD ( NASDAQ:PDD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 20th. The company reported $8.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $7.34. PDD had a return on equity of 34.10% and a net margin of 25.63%. The company had revenue of $39.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 46.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that PDD Holdings Inc. will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PDD shares. Bank of America boosted their price target on PDD from $95.00 to $97.00 in a report on Monday, May 29th. HSBC lowered their price target on PDD from $118.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Nomura boosted their price target on PDD from $105.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, May 29th. UBS Group lowered their price target on PDD from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, Benchmark boosted their price target on PDD from $106.00 to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $105.64.

PDD Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PDD Holdings, Inc is a multinational commerce group that owns and operates a portfolio of businesses. The company aims to bring more businesses and people into the digital economy so that local communities and small businesses can benefit from increased productivity and new opportunities. It has built a network of sourcing, logistics, and fulfillment capabilities, that support its underlying businesses.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for PDD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PDD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.