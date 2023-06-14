Performance Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:PSHG) Short Interest Down 29.0% in May

Performance Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:PSHG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 99,100 shares, a drop of 29.0% from the May 15th total of 139,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 234,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Shares of Performance Shipping stock traded down $0.03 on Wednesday, hitting $0.71. 47,815 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 401,343. Performance Shipping has a 12-month low of $0.68 and a 12-month high of $11.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a market cap of $2.98 million, a P/E ratio of -0.02 and a beta of -0.52. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.93.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSHG. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new position in shares of Performance Shipping in the 3rd quarter worth about $146,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Performance Shipping by 1,828.6% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 332,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 315,089 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Performance Shipping by 2,606.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 81,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 78,198 shares in the last quarter.

Performance Shipping, Inc engages in the provision of shipping transportation services through its ownership of containerships. Its vessels are employed on time charters with liner companies carrying containerized cargo along worldwide shipping routes. The firm operates through the following segments: Tankers Vessels and Containers Vessels.

