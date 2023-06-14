Perseus Mining (OTCMKTS:PMNXF) Shares Down 3.1%

Shares of Perseus Mining Limited (OTCMKTS:PMNXF – Get Rating) were down 3.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $1.22 and last traded at $1.24. Approximately 7,000 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 35% from the average daily volume of 10,770 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.28.

Perseus Mining Stock Down 1.2 %

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.45.

About Perseus Mining

(Get Rating)

Perseus Mining Ltd. engages in production of gold, mineral exploration and gold project development. It operates through the following segments: Edikan, Sissingué, Yaouré, and Corporate & Other. The Edikan, Sissingué and Yaouré segments engages in mining, mineral exploration, evaluation and development activities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Perseus Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perseus Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.