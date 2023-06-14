Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Holdings Lowered by Alps Advisors Inc.

Alps Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 310,816 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,369 shares during the quarter. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $31,458,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PM. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new stake in Philip Morris International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new stake in Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Philip Morris International by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, My Personal CFO LLC bought a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. 75.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $106.00 to $116.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $114.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $109.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Philip Morris International in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Philip Morris International presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.60.

Philip Morris International Stock Performance

PM opened at $93.30 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $144.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.69, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $95.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.46. Philip Morris International Inc. has a twelve month low of $82.85 and a twelve month high of $105.62.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $8.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.03 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 128.55% and a net margin of 10.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.56 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Philip Morris International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 23rd will be paid a $1.27 dividend. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 22nd. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 90.88%.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.

Featured Articles

