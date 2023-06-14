Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Shares Sold by First Capital Advisors Group LLC.

First Capital Advisors Group LLC. lowered its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 10.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,359 shares of the company’s stock after selling 501 shares during the period. First Capital Advisors Group LLC.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $441,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Kwmg LLC raised its holdings in Philip Morris International by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 3,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Means Investment CO. Inc. increased its position in Philip Morris International by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 39,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,966,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Philip Morris International by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,658,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Finally, Horizon Investment Services LLC grew its position in Philip Morris International by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Horizon Investment Services LLC now owns 4,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 75.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on PM shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Philip Morris International in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $114.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $109.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. UBS Group raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $106.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Philip Morris International in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Philip Morris International has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.60.

Philip Morris International Stock Performance

Shares of PM stock traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $93.73. 184,730 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,387,285. The firm has a market capitalization of $145.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.69, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.68. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52 week low of $82.85 and a 52 week high of $105.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $95.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.46.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $8.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.03 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 10.80% and a negative return on equity of 128.55%. Philip Morris International’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.56 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.19 EPS for the current year.

Philip Morris International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 11th. Investors of record on Friday, June 23rd will be paid a $1.27 dividend. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 22nd. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 90.88%.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.

Further Reading

