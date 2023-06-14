PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:PTY) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $12.83

PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:PTY – Get Rating) shares passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.83 and traded as high as $13.10. PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund shares last traded at $12.83, with a volume of 895,823 shares changing hands.

PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund Stock Up 0.5 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.99.

PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 12th will be issued a $0.1188 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 9th. This represents a $1.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.07%.

Institutional Trading of PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund

About PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PTY. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund during the first quarter worth $27,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.09% of the company’s stock.

PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It invests in corporate debt obligations rated in the lowest investment grade category Baa or BBB and in the highest non-investment grade category Ba or BB.

