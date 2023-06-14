Pioneer Floating Rate Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PHD) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.09

Pioneer Floating Rate Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PHD – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, June 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th will be given a dividend of 0.09 per share by the investment management company on Friday, June 30th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th.

Pioneer Floating Rate Fund Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSE PHD opened at $8.64 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.81. Pioneer Floating Rate Fund has a 12-month low of $8.30 and a 12-month high of $9.64.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PHD. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pioneer Floating Rate Fund in the fourth quarter worth $91,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Pioneer Floating Rate Fund by 15.4% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 16,159 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 2,159 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Pioneer Floating Rate Fund by 7.3% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 31,171 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 2,134 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pioneer Floating Rate Fund by 15.2% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 26,817 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 3,544 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Pioneer Floating Rate Fund by 3.8% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 47,890 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $426,000 after acquiring an additional 1,735 shares during the period.

Pioneer Floating Rate Fund Company Profile

Pioneer Floating Rate Fund, Inc is closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in senior secured floating-rate loans. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays U.S.

