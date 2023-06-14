Pittards (LON:PTD) Hits New 12-Month Low at $6.00

Shares of Pittards plc (LON:PTD – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 6 ($0.08) and last traded at GBX 6 ($0.08), with a volume of 4198 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 6.25 ($0.08).

Pittards Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of £862,200.00, a P/E ratio of 208.33 and a beta of 0.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 9.41 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 34.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at Pittards

In related news, insider Stephen Yapp acquired 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 14 ($0.18) per share, with a total value of £28,000 ($35,035.04). Company insiders own 68.61% of the company’s stock.

About Pittards

Pittards plc designs, produces, procures, and sells leather products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, the Far East, and internationally. It is also involved in the production and retail of leather goods and garments, bags, shoes, and gloves; and provision of consultancy and other related services to the leather industry.

