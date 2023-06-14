Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) is Alps Advisors Inc.’s 6th Largest Position

Alps Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,337,101 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 800,411 shares during the quarter. Plains All American Pipeline accounts for about 5.8% of Alps Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Alps Advisors Inc. owned approximately 7.92% of Plains All American Pipeline worth $650,764,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PAA. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Plains All American Pipeline during the 1st quarter worth approximately $130,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 45.5% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 16,943 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 5,296 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Plains All American Pipeline during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $181,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in Plains All American Pipeline by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 7,317,092 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $78,732,000 after purchasing an additional 194,589 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 38.9% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,415,219 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $187,388,000 after buying an additional 4,880,244 shares in the last quarter. 42.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:PAA opened at $13.20 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.59. Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. has a one year low of $9.10 and a one year high of $13.95. The firm has a market cap of $9.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.68 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Plains All American Pipeline ( NYSE:PAA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $12.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.43 billion. Plains All American Pipeline had a return on equity of 10.39% and a net margin of 2.18%. The business’s revenue was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 1st were paid a $0.2675 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 28th. This represents a $1.07 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.11%. Plains All American Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.40%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on PAA shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Plains All American Pipeline in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Plains All American Pipeline from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Plains All American Pipeline from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.68.

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the pipeline transportation, terminalling, storage, and gathering of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Crude Oil and Natural Gas Liquids (NGL). The Crude Oil segment offers gathering and transporting crude oil through pipelines, gathering systems, trucks, and at times on barges or railcars.

