PlayDapp Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $73.69 Million (PLA)

PlayDapp (PLA) traded down 4.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on June 14th. One PlayDapp token can currently be purchased for about $0.13 or 0.00000525 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. PlayDapp has a total market capitalization of $73.69 million and $3.45 million worth of PlayDapp was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, PlayDapp has traded 16.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About PlayDapp

PlayDapp launched on December 31st, 2018. PlayDapp’s total supply is 700,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 560,128,667 tokens. The official website for PlayDapp is playdapp.io. PlayDapp’s official message board is medium.com/playdappgames. PlayDapp’s official Twitter account is @playdapp_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling PlayDapp

According to CryptoCompare, “PlayDapp is a blockchain-based gaming platform that enables users to play various decentralized games and earn rewards through staking, trading, and farming. Its native token, PLA, is utilized for payments, staking, governance, and in-game items and services. Additionally, the platform features a decentralized exchange and a staking and farming feature for users to earn rewards. PlayDapp is primarily utilized for decentralized gaming, and users can earn PLA tokens through staking and farming. The PLA token is also utilized for governance decisions within the PlayDapp community, allowing token holders to vote on proposals for platform upgrades and changes. Overall, PlayDapp aims to provide a transparent, secure, and fair gaming platform while leveraging blockchain technology to offer new earning opportunities.”

