PLC Ultima (PLCU) Price Tops $82.10 on Top Exchanges

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded down 3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on June 14th. In the last seven days, PLC Ultima has traded 16.5% lower against the US dollar. One PLC Ultima coin can currently be bought for about $82.10 or 0.00327490 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. PLC Ultima has a market capitalization of $159,077.18 and $317,117.01 worth of PLC Ultima was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

PLC Ultima Profile

PLC Ultima’s genesis date was December 25th, 2022. PLC Ultima’s total supply is 1,111,760 coins and its circulating supply is 1,937 coins. The official website for PLC Ultima is plcultima.com. PLC Ultima’s official Twitter account is @plcu_official and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “PLC Ultima is an infrastructure project combining the innovation of the blockchain technology with the stability of dozens of time-tested business models.

PLC Ultima aims to bridge the gap between traditional business and the crypto world. PLCU offers innovative business solutions which enable merchants from around the world to sell their products for cryptocurrencies, interacting with a global audience of crypto enthusiasts.”

PLC Ultima Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PLC Ultima directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PLC Ultima should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PLC Ultima using one of the exchanges listed above.

