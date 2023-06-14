Pola Orbis (OTCMKTS:PORBF) Hits New 1-Year High at $15.00

Pola Orbis Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:PORBF – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $15.00 and last traded at $15.00, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $15.00.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Pola Orbis from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Pola Orbis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd.

Pola Orbis Price Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.30 and a 200 day moving average of $13.64.

Pola Orbis Company Profile

Pola Orbis Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells cosmetics and related products in Japan and internationally. It operates through Beauty Care and Real Estate segments. The Beauty Care segment offers cosmetics; skincare products; health foods; and fashion products, such as women's underwear, women's apparel, and jewelry under the POLA, ORBIS, Jurlique, H2O PLUS, THREE, DECENCIA, Amplitude, ITRIM, FIVEISM × THREE, and FUJIMI brand names.

See Also

