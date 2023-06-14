Polski Koncern Naftowy ORLEN Spólka Akcyjna (OTCMKTS:PSKOF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Polski Koncern Naftowy ORLEN Spólka Akcyjna (OTCMKTS:PSKOF – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 115,600 shares, a drop of 31.3% from the May 15th total of 168,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Polski Koncern Naftowy ORLEN Spólka Akcyjna Stock Performance

Shares of PSKOF remained flat at C$18.25 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$18.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$18.25. Polski Koncern Naftowy ORLEN Spólka Akcyjna has a 1-year low of C$18.25 and a 1-year high of C$18.25.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Citigroup upgraded shares of Polski Koncern Naftowy ORLEN Spólka Akcyjna from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 24th.

Polski Koncern Naftowy ORLEN Spólka Akcyjna Company Profile

Polski Koncern Naftowy ORLEN Spólka Akcyjna, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the extraction, processing, refining, storage, and wholesale of crude oil in Poland, Germany, the Czech Republic, Lithuania, Malta, Sweden, Slovakia, Hungary, Estonia, Latvia, Canada, and China. It operates through Refining, Petrochemical, Energy, Retail, and Upstream segments.

