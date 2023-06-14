Polymath Trading 17.5% Lower Over Last 7 Days (POLY)

Polymath (POLY) traded up 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on June 14th. Polymath has a total market cap of $94.15 million and approximately $31,266.11 worth of Polymath was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Polymath has traded down 17.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Polymath token can now be purchased for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000392 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Polymath Profile

Polymath is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 4th, 2015. Polymath’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 924,998,413 tokens. Polymath’s official message board is blog.polymath.network. Polymath’s official Twitter account is @polymathnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Polymath’s official website is www.polymath.network. The Reddit community for Polymath is https://reddit.com/r/polymathnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Polymath

According to CryptoCompare, “Polymath (POLY) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Polymath has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 924,998,413 in circulation. The last known price of Polymath is 0.09658537 USD and is down -5.87 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 83 active market(s) with $47,666.13 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.polymath.network/.”

