PolyMet Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:PLM) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $2.58

PolyMet Mining Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:PLM – Get Rating) (TSE:POM)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $2.58 and traded as low as $0.82. PolyMet Mining shares last traded at $0.84, with a volume of 363,545 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded PolyMet Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th.

PolyMet Mining Stock Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.20 and a 200-day moving average of $2.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.98 million, a P/E ratio of -2.66 and a beta of 0.46.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PolyMet Mining

PolyMet Mining ( NYSEAMERICAN:PLM Get Rating ) (TSE:POM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The basic materials company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PLM. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of PolyMet Mining during the first quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in shares of PolyMet Mining during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of PolyMet Mining by 58.1% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 66,776 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 24,529 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of PolyMet Mining by 88.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 134,604 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 63,021 shares during the period. Finally, USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of PolyMet Mining by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 50,822 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 4,980 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 3.86% of the company’s stock.

About PolyMet Mining

(Get Rating)

PolyMet Mining Corp., through its subsidiary, Poly Met Mining, Inc, engages in the exploration and development of natural resource properties. Its primary mineral property is the NorthMet project, a polymetallic project that hosts copper, nickel, cobalt, platinum, palladium, gold, and silver mineralization covering an area of approximately 5,980 acres located in northeastern Minnesota, the United States.

Further Reading

