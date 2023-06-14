PowerBand Solutions Inc. (OTCMKTS:PWWBF) Short Interest Update

PowerBand Solutions Inc. (OTCMKTS:PWWBF – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 19,600 shares, a decline of 35.1% from the May 15th total of 30,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 36,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Desjardins reduced their price target on shares of PowerBand Solutions from C$0.03 to C$0.02 in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st.

Get PowerBand Solutions alerts:

PowerBand Solutions Trading Up 4.4 %

OTCMKTS PWWBF traded up C$0.00 on Wednesday, hitting C$0.02. 49,556 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,854. PowerBand Solutions has a fifty-two week low of C$0.01 and a fifty-two week high of C$0.23. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.03 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.04.

About PowerBand Solutions

Powerband Solutions, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the development marketing, and sale of access to cloud-based transaction platform to buy, sell, trade, finance, and lease new and used vehicles. The firm specializes in the online trading platform, standardized appraisal system, market intelligence report, desking tool, and finance portal for utilization in the automotive industry.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for PowerBand Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PowerBand Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.