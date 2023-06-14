Praveen P. Tipirneni Sells 840 Shares of Morphic Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORF) Stock

Morphic Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORF – Get Rating) CEO Praveen P. Tipirneni sold 840 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.01, for a total transaction of $52,928.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,936 shares in the company, valued at approximately $878,107.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:MORF traded down $0.26 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $59.82. The company had a trading volume of 485,611 shares, compared to its average volume of 486,406. The company has a fifty day moving average of $51.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.48 and a beta of 1.15. Morphic Holding, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.27 and a 12 month high of $63.08.

Morphic (NASDAQ:MORF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported ($0.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.85) by ($0.05). Morphic had a negative net margin of 92.38% and a negative return on equity of 16.67%. The business had revenue of $0.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.43 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Morphic Holding, Inc. will post -3.71 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Morphic from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, May 8th. SVB Securities upped their target price on shares of Morphic from $45.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Morphic from $67.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Morphic from $45.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Morphic from $83.00 to $106.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Morphic has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.33.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MORF. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Morphic during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Morphic by 63.4% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 369 shares during the period. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in Morphic during the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. Group One Trading L.P. purchased a new stake in Morphic during the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Morphic by 1,253.6% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 2,106 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.84% of the company’s stock.

Morphic Holding, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of oral small-molecule integrin therapeutics. It operates a Morphic integrin technology platform, MInT platform, to create a broad pipeline of programs across a variety of therapeutic areas. The company was founded by Timothy A.

