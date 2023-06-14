Premier Foods (OTCMKTS:PRRFY) Hits New 52-Week High at $8.33

Premier Foods plc (OTCMKTS:PRRFY – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $8.33 and last traded at $8.33, with a volume of 13 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.33.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.34.

Premier Foods plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes branded and own label food products in the United Kingdom, other European countries, and internationally. The company operates through Grocery, Sweet Treats, and International segments. It offers a portfolio of product categories, including flavorings and seasonings under the Bisto, OXO, and Paxo brands; cooking sauces and accompaniments under the Sharwood's, Loyd Grossman, and Homepride brands; and quick meals, snacks, and soups under the Batchelors and Smash brands.

