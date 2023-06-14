Presearch Achieves Market Capitalization of $13.50 Million (PRE)

Presearch (PRE) traded down 5.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on June 14th. In the last week, Presearch has traded down 12.6% against the dollar. One Presearch token can currently be purchased for $0.0340 or 0.00000135 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Presearch has a market cap of $13.50 million and approximately $69,077.26 worth of Presearch was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Presearch Token Profile

Presearch was first traded on July 7th, 2017. Presearch’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 396,578,435 tokens. Presearch’s official Twitter account is @presearchnews and its Facebook page is accessible here. Presearch’s official message board is presearch.medium.com. Presearch’s official website is www.presearch.io. The Reddit community for Presearch is https://reddit.com/r/presearchcommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Presearch Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Presearch is an open, decentralized search engine that rewards community members with Presearch tokens for their usage, contribution to, and promotion of the platform.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Presearch directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Presearch should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Presearch using one of the exchanges listed above.

