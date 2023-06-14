Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA) CEO Sells $4,964,167.47 in Stock

Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA – Get Rating) CEO Matthew Shawn Morris sold 173,633 shares of Privia Health Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.59, for a total value of $4,964,167.47. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 105,645 shares in the company, valued at $3,020,390.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Matthew Shawn Morris also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 1st, Matthew Shawn Morris sold 25,185 shares of Privia Health Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.89, for a total value of $702,409.65.

On Tuesday, April 11th, Matthew Shawn Morris sold 25,056 shares of Privia Health Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.11, for a total value of $704,324.16.

On Tuesday, April 4th, Matthew Shawn Morris sold 7,076 shares of Privia Health Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.06, for a total value of $198,552.56.

Privia Health Group Stock Performance

Shares of PRVA stock traded down $1.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $27.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,835,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,299,085. Privia Health Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.64 and a 52-week high of $44.64. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $26.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.91. The stock has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 262.55, a PEG ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.76.

Institutional Trading of Privia Health Group

Privia Health Group ( NASDAQ:PRVA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $386.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $378.17 million. Privia Health Group had a return on equity of 3.20% and a net margin of 1.14%. Equities research analysts predict that Privia Health Group, Inc. will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. HighMark Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Privia Health Group by 46.1% during the first quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in Privia Health Group during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in Privia Health Group during the first quarter valued at $44,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Privia Health Group by 171.1% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 996 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Privia Health Group in the first quarter worth about $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.83% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on PRVA. Stephens began coverage on Privia Health Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI began coverage on Privia Health Group in a report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Privia Health Group in a report on Thursday, March 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. SVB Securities boosted their target price on Privia Health Group from $39.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $41.00 target price on shares of Privia Health Group in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.88.

Privia Health Group Company Profile

Privia Health Group, Inc operates as a national physician-enablement company in the United States. The company collaborates with medical groups, health plans, and health systems to optimize physician practices, enhance patient experiences, and reward doctors for delivering care in-person and virtual settings.

