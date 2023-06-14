Progressive (NYSE:PGR) Shares Gap Down to $131.68

The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $131.68, but opened at $128.99. Progressive shares last traded at $127.74, with a volume of 344,330 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PGR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays increased their price target on Progressive from $118.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. StockNews.com raised Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Bank of America increased their price target on Progressive from $188.00 to $197.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lowered Progressive from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $165.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Progressive from $159.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $148.13.

Get Progressive alerts:

Progressive Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $134.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $135.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.92 billion, a PE ratio of 93.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.50.

Progressive Dividend Announcement

Progressive ( NYSE:PGR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 13th. The insurance provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.79). Progressive had a return on equity of 13.95% and a net margin of 1.64%. The business had revenue of $14.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.12 billion. Research analysts expect that The Progressive Co. will post 5.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, July 7th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.31%. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.37%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Mariann Wojtkun Marshall sold 472 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.67, for a total value of $65,452.24. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $552,045.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Progressive news, Director Devin C. Johnson sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.18, for a total transaction of $70,090.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $830,846.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mariann Wojtkun Marshall sold 472 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.67, for a total value of $65,452.24. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately $552,045.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,708 shares of company stock valued at $2,458,317 over the last quarter. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Progressive

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA bought a new stake in Progressive during the 1st quarter valued at $832,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Progressive in the 1st quarter worth $9,720,000. Golden State Equity Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Progressive in the 1st quarter worth $384,000. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in Progressive by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 129,499 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $18,526,000 after acquiring an additional 14,533 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 3Chopt Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Progressive in the 1st quarter worth $2,447,000. Institutional investors own 83.19% of the company’s stock.

About Progressive

(Get Rating)

Progressive Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Progressive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progressive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.