ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL) Hits New 1-Year High at $91.89

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $91.89 and last traded at $91.86, with a volume of 317152 shares. The stock had previously closed at $91.60.

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Price Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $91.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.72 and a beta of 0.89.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Beacon Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the 1st quarter worth $33,000.

About ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF

The ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 constituents that have increased dividend payments annually for at least 25 years. NOBL was launched on Oct 9, 2013 and is managed by ProShares.

