ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $21.07

Shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $21.07 and last traded at $21.10, with a volume of 63702721 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.78.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Trading Down 0.1 %

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $26.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.18.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.204 per share. This is an increase from ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 22nd. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.04%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ

About ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ during the fourth quarter worth about $88,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new position in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $540,000. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC lifted its holdings in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 65.8% in the fourth quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC now owns 13,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $748,000 after acquiring an additional 5,498 shares during the period. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 170,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,208,000 after buying an additional 15,785 shares during the period. Finally, Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ during the 4th quarter worth approximately $891,000.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which corresponds to three times the inverse of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Index includes 100 of the non-financial domestic and international issues listed on National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Stock Market.

