ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $21.07

Shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $21.07 and last traded at $21.10, with a volume of 63702721 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.78.
The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $26.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.18.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.204 per share. This is an increase from ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 22nd. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.04%.
ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which corresponds to three times the inverse of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Index includes 100 of the non-financial domestic and international issues listed on National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Stock Market.
