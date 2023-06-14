ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SPXU) Sets New 12-Month Low at $11.56

ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SPXU – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $11.56 and last traded at $11.57, with a volume of 12956956 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.87.

ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 Trading Down 0.1 %

The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.04 and a 200-day moving average of $14.40.

Institutional Trading of ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 in the first quarter worth about $137,000. Sentinus LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 in the first quarter worth about $1,824,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 in the first quarter worth about $606,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 by 19,735.4% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 53,159 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $717,000 after buying an additional 52,891 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Partners Group Inc lifted its position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 by 6.1% in the first quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc now owns 28,230 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $381,000 after buying an additional 1,621 shares during the last quarter.

About ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500

The Fund seeks daily investment results that correspond to triple the inverse of the daily performance of the Index. The Fund invests in derivatives that it believes should have similar daily return characteristics as triple the inverse of the daily performance of the Index.

