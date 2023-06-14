ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Natural Gas Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSEARCA:KOLD)

ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Natural Gas (NYSEARCA:KOLD – Get Rating) saw some unusual options trading on Monday. Stock traders acquired 19,457 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 32% compared to the typical daily volume of 14,737 call options.

ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Natural Gas Stock Performance

KOLD opened at $77.61 on Wednesday. ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Natural Gas has a twelve month low of $9.06 and a twelve month high of $92.35. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $74.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.80.

Institutional Trading of ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Natural Gas

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of KOLD. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Natural Gas during the first quarter valued at $705,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Natural Gas during the first quarter worth about $78,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Natural Gas by 30.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,679 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Natural Gas by 62.8% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 763,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,136,000 after buying an additional 294,376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Natural Gas during the fourth quarter worth about $276,000.

ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Natural Gas Company Profile

The ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Natural Gas (KOLD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Natural Gas Subindex index. The fund provides daily -2x exposure to an index that tracks natural gas by holding one second month futures contract at a time. KOLD was launched on Oct 4, 2011 and is managed by ProShares.

