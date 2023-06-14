Proteome Sciences (LON:PRM) Reaches New 1-Year High at $7.00

Proteome Sciences plc (LON:PRM – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 7 ($0.09) and last traded at GBX 6.40 ($0.08), with a volume of 1320462 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 5.88 ($0.07).

Proteome Sciences Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of £19.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 418.00 and a beta of 0.01. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 4.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 4.14.

Get Proteome Sciences alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Proteome Sciences news, insider Martin Diggle bought 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 4 ($0.05) per share, with a total value of £4,000 ($5,005.01). Corporate insiders own 21.49% of the company’s stock.

Proteome Sciences Company Profile

Proteome Sciences plc provides contract research services for the identification, validation, and application of protein biomarkers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and European Union. The company offers SysQuant provides comprehensive analysis of protein activity across regulatory and signaling pathways; TMT MS2 for analyzing cells and tissues when no phosphopeptide enrichment is required; and TMT MS3, a method for biomarker discovery in plasma and other complex samples where quantitative accuracy is the important factor.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Proteome Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Proteome Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.