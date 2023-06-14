Psykey, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CEOS) Short Interest Update

Psykey, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CEOS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 33,900 shares, an increase of 226.0% from the May 15th total of 10,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 857,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Psykey Stock Performance

OTCMKTS CEOS traded up $0.00 on Wednesday, reaching $0.03. 528,475 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,105,802. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.04. Psykey has a 12 month low of $0.01 and a 12 month high of $0.10.

Psykey Company Profile

CeCors, Inc manufactures and distributes healthcare supplies and healthcare equipment. It also engages in the acquisition and development of healthcare companies for the healthcare supplies and healthcare equipment markets. The company was founded on April 16, 2002 and is headquartered in Etobicoke, Canada.

