Psykey, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CEOS) Short Interest Update

Psykey, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CEOS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 33,900 shares, an increase of 226.0% from the May 15th total of 10,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 857,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Psykey Stock Performance
OTCMKTS CEOS traded up $0.00 on Wednesday, reaching $0.03. 528,475 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,105,802. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.04. Psykey has a 12 month low of $0.01 and a 12 month high of $0.10.
Psykey Company Profile
