Q2 2023 Earnings Forecast for Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA) Issued By B. Riley

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at B. Riley upped their Q2 2023 earnings per share estimates for Marathon Digital in a research report issued on Friday, June 9th. B. Riley analyst L. Pipes now expects that the business services provider will post earnings of $0.09 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.05. B. Riley has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Marathon Digital’s current full-year earnings is $0.25 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Marathon Digital’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.36 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.55 EPS.

Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The business services provider reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $28.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.47 million. Marathon Digital had a negative return on equity of 25.22% and a negative net margin of 569.32%.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Compass Point increased their price target on Marathon Digital from $10.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Marathon Digital in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.63.

Shares of MARA opened at $9.68 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.73 and a beta of 5.02. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.61 and its 200 day moving average is $7.51. Marathon Digital has a 12-month low of $3.11 and a 12-month high of $18.88. The company has a quick ratio of 16.22, a current ratio of 16.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Marathon Digital by 14,413.7% during the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 10,595 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 10,522 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Resource Council boosted its stake in Marathon Digital by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Resource Council now owns 246,150 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $842,000 after buying an additional 32,088 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Marathon Digital by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 130,503 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,029,000 after buying an additional 20,449 shares in the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Marathon Digital in the third quarter worth approximately $596,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Marathon Digital by 28.1% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 362,729 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,240,000 after buying an additional 79,675 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.88% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc is a digital asset technology company, which engages in mining cryptocurrencies with a focus on the blockchain ecosystem and the generation of digital assets. The company was founded on February 23, 2010 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

