Q3 2024 EPS Estimates for Dollar General Co. Cut by Analyst (NYSE:DG)

Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research lowered their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for Dollar General in a research report issued on Friday, June 9th. Zacks Research analyst A. Bhattacharjee now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $2.38 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $2.56. The consensus estimate for Dollar General’s current full-year earnings is $10.04 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Dollar General’s Q4 2024 earnings at $2.79 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $2.53 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $2.79 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $2.85 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $3.05 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $11.22 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $2.88 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $12.48 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded Dollar General from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $235.00 to $180.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Dollar General from $220.00 to $170.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $242.00 price objective on shares of Dollar General in a report on Friday, March 17th. Piper Sandler downgraded Dollar General from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $275.00 to $178.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, VNET Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Dollar General in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dollar General presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $206.14.

Shares of DG stock opened at $160.11 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $35.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.09, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.34. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $204.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $221.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 1.32. Dollar General has a fifty-two week low of $151.27 and a fifty-two week high of $261.59.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $9.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.47 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 40.03% and a net margin of 6.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.41 earnings per share.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 11th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 10th. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.24%.

In related news, Director Timothy I. Mcguire bought 3,550 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $202.00 per share, with a total value of $717,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,243,008. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Todd J. Vasos sold 27,327 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.65, for a total transaction of $4,280,774.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 118,635 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,584,172.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Timothy I. Mcguire purchased 3,550 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $202.00 per share, with a total value of $717,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,104 shares in the company, valued at $2,243,008. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 7,550 shares of company stock valued at $1,342,015 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in Dollar General in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. First Manhattan Co. lifted its stake in Dollar General by 447.4% in the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in Dollar General in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Dollar General in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Dollar General in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. 90.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J.

