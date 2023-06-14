Quantum (QUA) Price Reaches $0.0000 on Major Exchanges

Quantum (QUA) traded down 0% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on June 14th. One Quantum token can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Quantum has a market capitalization of $560.04 and approximately $5.06 worth of Quantum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Quantum has traded down 0.1% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00005552 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.06 or 0.00020173 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0294 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.72 or 0.00018783 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.94 or 0.00015700 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25,118.38 or 1.00045875 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000773 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002589 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0193 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Quantum Profile

QUA is a token. Its launch date was December 19th, 2021. Quantum’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 560,158,547 tokens. The official message board for Quantum is medium.com/@quantumtechpro. Quantum’s official Twitter account is @quantumtechpro and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Quantum is https://reddit.com/r/quantumproject. The official website for Quantum is quantumtech.pro.

Buying and Selling Quantum

According to CryptoCompare, “Quantum (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Polygon platform. Quantum has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Quantum is 0.000001 USD and is up 0.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $5.07 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quantumtech.pro.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quantum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Quantum using one of the exchanges listed above.

