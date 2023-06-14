QuarkChain (QKC) Price Down 14% Over Last Week

QuarkChain (QKC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on June 14th. One QuarkChain token can now be bought for $0.0073 or 0.00000028 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, QuarkChain has traded 14% lower against the dollar. QuarkChain has a market cap of $38.46 million and $1.71 million worth of QuarkChain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

QuarkChain Profile

QuarkChain was first traded on June 2nd, 2018. QuarkChain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,302,462,976 tokens. QuarkChain’s official Twitter account is @quark_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for QuarkChain is https://reddit.com/r/quarkchainio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for QuarkChain is quarkchain.io. QuarkChain’s official message board is steemit.com/@quarkchain.

QuarkChain Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “QuarkChain (QKC) is a blockchain platform designed for high-performance and decentralized applications. It was created by a team led by Qi Zhou in 2017. QKC uses sharding technology to increase transaction speed and throughput, making it ideal for use in various applications that require high performance, such as gaming, finance, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices. Additionally, QKC is designed to provide an open and secure platform for developers to build decentralized applications (dApps) and smart contracts.”

