Rakon Price Tops $0.17 on Exchanges (RKN)

Rakon (RKN) traded down 5.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on June 14th. During the last week, Rakon has traded down 10.4% against the dollar. Rakon has a market cap of $40.53 million and approximately $19,682.20 worth of Rakon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Rakon token can currently be purchased for $0.17 or 0.00000665 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Rakon Token Profile

Rakon’s genesis date was April 15th, 2019. Rakon’s total supply is 285,714,286 tokens and its circulating supply is 242,857,143 tokens. The official message board for Rakon is medium.com/@rakontoken. Rakon’s official Twitter account is @rakonrkn and its Facebook page is accessible here. Rakon’s official website is rkntoken.io.

Rakon Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The vision of RKN is to build a trust-free and the preferred supplier to the Communications Infrastructure, Positioning, Aerospace and Defense markets with comprehensive application knowledge to enable transparent information flow and efficient collaboration.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rakon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rakon should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Rakon using one of the exchanges listed above.

