Raydium (RAY) Price Down 12.8% Over Last 7 Days

Raydium (RAY) traded down 4.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on June 14th. Raydium has a total market capitalization of $35.16 million and approximately $1.84 million worth of Raydium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Raydium has traded 12.8% lower against the US dollar. One Raydium token can currently be purchased for $0.17 or 0.00000663 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Raydium Profile

Raydium’s genesis date was February 21st, 2021. Raydium’s total supply is 554,999,825 tokens and its circulating supply is 211,877,144 tokens. Raydium’s official Twitter account is @raydiumprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Raydium’s official website is raydium.io/#.

Raydium Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Raydium is an automated market maker (AMM) built on the Solana blockchain which leverages the central order book of the Serum decentralized exchange (DEX) to enable lightning-fast trades, shared liquidity and new features for earning yield.”

