Raymond James Raises Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Price Target to $145.00

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by equities researchers at Raymond James from $110.00 to $145.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Raymond James’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 16.44% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $98.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $110.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $120.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $76.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $80.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Advanced Micro Devices presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.97.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Down 3.6 %

AMD opened at $124.53 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $101.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $86.40. Advanced Micro Devices has a twelve month low of $54.57 and a twelve month high of $132.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $200.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 541.43, a PEG ratio of 9.45 and a beta of 1.92.

Insider Buying and Selling at Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.04. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 1.71% and a return on equity of 7.19%. The firm had revenue of $5.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.02 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, SVP Harry A. Wolin sold 74,473 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.98, for a total transaction of $9,382,108.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,424,864 shares in the company, valued at $179,504,366.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Advanced Micro Devices news, SVP Harry A. Wolin sold 74,473 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.98, for a total transaction of $9,382,108.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,424,864 shares in the company, valued at $179,504,366.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.14, for a total transaction of $2,554,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,516,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $129,152,697.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 308,238 shares of company stock worth $35,251,519 over the last 90 days. 0.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Advanced Micro Devices

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the first quarter valued at $12,055,230,000. My Personal CFO LLC raised its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 2,900.0% in the fourth quarter. My Personal CFO LLC now owns 180 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $405,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC increased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 112.5% in the 1st quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 340 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC increased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 170.8% in the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 417 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.17% of the company’s stock.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

