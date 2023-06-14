Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) Announces $0.26 Jun 23 Dividend

Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating) declared a jun 23 dividend on Tuesday, June 13th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Monday, July 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.2555 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, July 14th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 30th.

Realty Income has raised its dividend payment by an average of 3.0% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 30 years. Realty Income has a dividend payout ratio of 212.5% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Realty Income to earn $4.21 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.06 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 72.7%.

O stock opened at $61.18 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market capitalization of $41.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.08, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.28. Realty Income has a twelve month low of $55.50 and a twelve month high of $75.11.

A number of equities analysts have commented on O shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Mizuho dropped their target price on Realty Income from $69.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Scotiabank raised Realty Income from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $69.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Realty Income from $71.00 to $71.25 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Realty Income in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Realty Income presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.47.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Realty Income by 33.7% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,505 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,767,000 after purchasing an additional 6,433 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in Realty Income by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 18,695 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,296,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Realty Income during the first quarter valued at about $592,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Realty Income by 8.2% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 115,733 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,020,000 after acquiring an additional 8,803 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Realty Income by 5.6% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 31,334 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,171,000 after acquiring an additional 1,671 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

Realty Income Corp. is a real estate company, which engages in generating dependable monthly cash dividends from a consistent and predictable level of cash flow from operations. The company was founded by William E. Clark, Jr. and Evelyn Joan Clark in 1969 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

