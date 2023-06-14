ReddCoin (RDD) Self Reported Market Cap Tops $1.80 Million

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 32.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on June 14th. Over the last week, ReddCoin has traded down 29.1% against the US dollar. One ReddCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. ReddCoin has a market capitalization of $1.80 million and $727.78 worth of ReddCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0603 or 0.00000241 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $73.10 or 0.00291518 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.52 or 0.00014032 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.42 or 0.00017618 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000555 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0975 or 0.00000389 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003997 BTC.

ReddCoin Coin Profile

ReddCoin (RDD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 2nd, 2014. ReddCoin’s total supply is 30,397,274,955 coins and its circulating supply is 30,399,022,287 coins. ReddCoin’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ReddCoin is www.reddcoin.com. ReddCoin’s official message board is www.reddcointalk.org. The Reddit community for ReddCoin is https://reddit.com/r/reddcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

ReddCoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Reddcoin is trying to jump on the tipping bandwagon by making itself the social network donation go to default. A Scrypt coin with a 60 second block time and block retargeting using kimoto’s gravity well. The coin also includes a 5% annual inflation after the 27.5 billion have been mined by PoW. Alongside Reddcoin includes an innovative proof of stake velocity algorithm.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ReddCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ReddCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ReddCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

