Region Group (ASX:RGN) to Issue Final Dividend of $0.08

Region Group (ASX:RGN – Get Rating) declared a final dividend on Wednesday, June 14th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.077 per share on Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 28th.
In other Region Group news, insider Anthony Mellowes 130,000 shares of Region Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. 1.92% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
