Region Group (ASX:RGN) to Issue Final Dividend of $0.08

Posted by on Jun 14th, 2023

Region Group (ASX:RGNGet Rating) declared a final dividend on Wednesday, June 14th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.077 per share on Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 28th.

Region Group Price Performance

Insider Buying and Selling at Region Group

In other Region Group news, insider Anthony Mellowes 130,000 shares of Region Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. 1.92% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Region Group

(Get Rating)

SCA Property Group (SCP) includes two internally managed real estate investment trusts owning a portfolio of quality neighbourhood and sub-regional shopping centres located across Australia. The SCA Property Group invests in shopping centres predominantly anchored by non-discretionary retailers, with long term leases to tenants such as Woolworths Limited, Coles Group Limited and companies in the Wesfarmers Limited group.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Region Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Region Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.