Relay Token Self Reported Market Capitalization Hits $3.17 Billion (RELAY)

Relay Token (RELAY) traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on June 14th. Relay Token has a market cap of $3.17 billion and approximately $9.46 worth of Relay Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Relay Token has traded down 11.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Relay Token token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.20 or 0.00000804 BTC on exchanges.

Relay Token Profile

Relay Token’s genesis date was August 2nd, 2021. Relay Token’s total supply is 8,865,480 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,261,125 tokens. Relay Token’s official Twitter account is @relay_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Relay Token’s official message board is medium.com/@relay_chain. The official website for Relay Token is www.relaychain.com.

Buying and Selling Relay Token

According to CryptoCompare, “RelayChain.com provides cross-chain token transfers between the world’s leading blockchains. Facilitating cross-chain DeFi interoperability to partners via BaaS (Bridging as a Service). Liquidity providers are rewarded in the chain’s native gas token (ETH, AVAX, MATIC, BNB, HT, etc).”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Relay Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Relay Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Relay Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

