Revival Gold (CVE:RVG) Stock Price Down 2%

Revival Gold Inc. (CVE:RVG – Get Rating) was down 2% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.48 and last traded at C$0.49. Approximately 133,830 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 47% from the average daily volume of 90,904 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.50.

Revival Gold Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of C$50.83 million, a PE ratio of -4.08 and a beta of 0.40. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.58 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.65.

Get Revival Gold alerts:

Revival Gold (CVE:RVG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The company reported C($0.02) EPS for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Revival Gold Inc. will post -0.0309677 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Revival Gold Company Profile

Revival Gold Inc operates as a gold mineral exploration and development company in Canada. It holds 100% interest in the Beartrack-Arnett Gold Project located in Lemhi County, Idaho; and 51% interest in the Diamond Mountain Phosphate Project located in Uintah County, Utah. The company was formerly known as Strata Minerals Inc and changed its name to Revival Gold Inc in July 2017.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Revival Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Revival Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.