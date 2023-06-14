Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN) Trading Up 5.6%

Ribbon Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:RBBN – Get Rating) shares were up 5.6% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $3.02 and last traded at $3.02. Approximately 267,995 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 66% from the average daily volume of 787,092 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.86.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on RBBN shares. JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Ribbon Communications in a research note on Monday, April 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Ribbon Communications from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Ribbon Communications from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Ribbon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.33.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.15. The stock has a market cap of $503.47 million, a PE ratio of -7.02 and a beta of 1.00.

Ribbon Communications ( NASDAQ:RBBN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.02. Ribbon Communications had a negative net margin of 7.98% and a positive return on equity of 1.58%. The firm had revenue of $186.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $186.97 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ribbon Communications Inc. will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Bruce William Mcclelland bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.60 per share, for a total transaction of $26,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,151,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,995,103.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Ribbon Communications news, CEO Bruce William Mcclelland purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.60 per share, for a total transaction of $26,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,151,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,995,103.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Swarth Investments Ltd. purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $970.00 per share, with a total value of $4,850,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,850,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 17,000 shares of company stock worth $4,881,260. Insiders own 1.77% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Ribbon Communications by 284.3% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 13,570,773 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $30,155,000 after acquiring an additional 10,039,284 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY grew its stake in shares of Ribbon Communications by 1.5% during the first quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 6,678,353 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $22,840,000 after purchasing an additional 100,453 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ribbon Communications by 1.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,649,989 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $20,549,000 after purchasing an additional 80,750 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Ribbon Communications by 26.3% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,040,443 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $16,836,000 after purchasing an additional 1,259,537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ribbon Communications by 5.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,125,568 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $11,379,000 after purchasing an additional 280,524 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.72% of the company’s stock.

Ribbon Communications, Inc delivers communications software, IP and optical networking solutions to service providers, enterprises, and infrastructure sectors. It operates through the following segments: Cloud & Edge and IP Optical Networks. The Cloud and Edge segment provides secure and reliable software and hardware products, solutions, and services for enabling Voice over Internet Protocol (VoIP) communications, Voice over Long-Term Evolution (VoLTE) and Voice Over 5G (VoNR) communications, and Unified Communications and Collaboration (UC&C) within service provider and enterprise networks and from the cloud.

