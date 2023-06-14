RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT) Short Interest Update

RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 130,900 shares, a decline of 29.3% from the May 15th total of 185,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 47,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.8 days. Approximately 2.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on RiceBran Technologies in a research note on Friday, June 9th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RIBT. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of RiceBran Technologies by 1,828.1% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 38,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 36,561 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in RiceBran Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RiceBran Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of RiceBran Technologies by 112.9% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 69,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 37,014 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of RiceBran Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

RiceBran Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:RIBT traded down $0.03 on Wednesday, reaching $0.97. 14,079 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 52,550. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.85. RiceBran Technologies has a 1-year low of $0.65 and a 1-year high of $8.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.93 and a 200-day moving average of $0.98.

RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter. RiceBran Technologies had a negative return on equity of 64.67% and a negative net margin of 20.75%. The firm had revenue of $10.62 million for the quarter.

About RiceBran Technologies

RiceBran Technologies, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty ingredient company in the United States and internationally. It focuses on development, production, and marketing of products derived from rice and other small and ancient grains for the nutraceutical, healthy food, companion animal, and equine feed categories.

See Also

