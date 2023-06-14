Rockwell Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMTI) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Rockwell Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMTI – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 38,900 shares, a decline of 35.8% from the May 15th total of 60,600 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 244,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rockwell Medical

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rockwell Medical in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new position in shares of Rockwell Medical in the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Rockwell Medical by 66.7% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 53,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 21,225 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Rockwell Medical by 94.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 16,300 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Rockwell Medical in the 1st quarter valued at $108,000. 27.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Rockwell Medical alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RMTI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Rockwell Medical from $7.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Rockwell Medical in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Rockwell Medical Stock Down 3.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:RMTI traded down $0.16 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.21. 459,450 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 313,289. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.85 million, a P/E ratio of -3.47 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.60. Rockwell Medical has a 12-month low of $0.84 and a 12-month high of $4.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.96.

Rockwell Medical (NASDAQ:RMTI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $19.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.90 million. Rockwell Medical had a negative net margin of 17.38% and a negative return on equity of 84.33%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.84) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Rockwell Medical will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Rockwell Medical

(Get Rating)

Rockwell Medical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare company that engages in the development, manufacture, commercialization, and distribution of various hemodialysis products for dialysis providers worldwide. The company offers Triferic Dialysate and Triferic AVNU which are indicated to maintain hemoglobin in patients undergoing hemodialysis.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Rockwell Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockwell Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.