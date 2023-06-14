Saddle Ranch Media, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SRMX) Short Interest Up 211.3% in May

Saddle Ranch Media, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SRMX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 44,200 shares, a growth of 211.3% from the May 15th total of 14,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 60,214,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Saddle Ranch Media Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS SRMX remained flat at $0.00 during midday trading on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 4,763,302 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,957,221. Saddle Ranch Media has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $0.00.

About Saddle Ranch Media

Saddle Ranch Media, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, packaging, and sale of projects in the film, television, and digital media areas of the entertainment industry. The company was founded on October 7, 1988 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

