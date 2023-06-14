Saddle Ranch Media, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SRMX) Short Interest Up 211.3% in May

Saddle Ranch Media, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SRMX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 44,200 shares, a growth of 211.3% from the May 15th total of 14,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 60,214,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Saddle Ranch Media Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS SRMX remained flat at $0.00 during midday trading on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 4,763,302 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,957,221. Saddle Ranch Media has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $0.00.
About Saddle Ranch Media
