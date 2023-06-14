Sagaliam Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SAGA) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Sagaliam Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SAGA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a drop of 33.3% from the May 15th total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sagaliam Acquisition

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SAGA. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sagaliam Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $9,791,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sagaliam Acquisition by 1,199.5% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 534,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,287,000 after purchasing an additional 493,490 shares during the last quarter. Spring Creek Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sagaliam Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,688,000. Sea Otter Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sagaliam Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $727,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Sagaliam Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $457,000. 74.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sagaliam Acquisition Price Performance

SAGA stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.90. The stock had a trading volume of 556 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,791. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.51. Sagaliam Acquisition has a 52 week low of $9.88 and a 52 week high of $11.39.

Sagaliam Acquisition Company Profile

Sagaliam Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the telecommunications, media, and technology industries. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

