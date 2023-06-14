Santos Limited (OTCMKTS:SSLZY) Short Interest Up 59.8% in May

Santos Limited (OTCMKTS:SSLZY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 80,700 shares, a growth of 59.8% from the May 15th total of 50,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 359,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Santos Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of OTCMKTS SSLZY traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.01. The stock had a trading volume of 84,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 258,227. Santos has a twelve month low of $4.28 and a twelve month high of $5.68. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.84.

Santos Company Profile

Santos Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, transportation, and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Cooper Basin, Queensland and NSW, Papua New Guinea; Northern Australia, Western Australia; Asia, and Corporate, Exploration, Eliminations, and Other. The Cooper Basin segment produces natural gas, gas liquids, and crude oil.

