Savannah Resources (LON:SAV) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average of $3.86

Savannah Resources (LON:SAV – Get Rating) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 3.86 ($0.05) and traded as high as GBX 5 ($0.06). Savannah Resources shares last traded at GBX 4.85 ($0.06), with a volume of 10,632,869 shares traded.
Savannah Resources Stock Down 2.1 %
The company has a current ratio of 7.06, a quick ratio of 13.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market capitalization of £80.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.00 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 3.89 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 3.12.
About Savannah Resources
Savannah Resources Plc explores for and develops mineral properties. It holds interests in Mutamba heavy mineral sands project in Mozambique; copper and gold projects in the Sultanate of Oman; and lithium projects located in Somero and Eräjärvi in Finland. Savannah Resources also has a 75% stake in the Mina do Barroso Project in northern Portugal.
