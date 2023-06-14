Savills (LON:SVS) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $932.12

Savills plc (LON:SVS – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 932.12 ($11.66) and traded as low as GBX 900 ($11.26). Savills shares last traded at GBX 916 ($11.46), with a volume of 89,048 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Numis Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,375 ($17.20) price objective on shares of Savills in a research report on Thursday, March 16th.

Savills Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of £1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,092.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.39. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 937.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 931.95.

Savills Increases Dividend

Insider Activity

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 6th were issued a GBX 29 ($0.36) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 6th. This is a boost from Savills’s previous dividend of $6.60. This represents a dividend yield of 2.91%. Savills’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2,439.02%.

In other news, insider Simon J. B. Shaw sold 11,758 shares of Savills stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 977 ($12.22), for a total value of £114,875.66 ($143,738.31). 7.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Savills

Savills plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides real estate services in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, the Asia Pacific, Africa, North America, and the Middle East. The company advises on commercial, residential, rural, and leisure properties; and offers corporate finance advisory, investment management, and a range of property-related financial services.

