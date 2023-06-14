Sawai Group Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SWGHF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Sawai Group Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SWGHF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 192,800 shares, a growth of 272.9% from the May 15th total of 51,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1,928.0 days.

Sawai Group Stock Performance

OTCMKTS SWGHF remained flat at $27.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.00. Sawai Group has a 1 year low of $27.00 and a 1 year high of $27.00.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Citigroup lowered shares of Sawai Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th.

